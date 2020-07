Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access new construction courtyard dog park hot tub yoga

Welcome to Valentia Apartments in OC: a brand new community where chic, modern upgrades blend beautifully with the small-town La Habra feel. With massive rooms, eclectic amenities, and entertainment for all ages, your family will feel right at home—whether “family” comes with a six-seater van, or a four-legged fur baby.Choose from one of two finish packages for a look that’s all your own. Relax in the resident lounge with new friends from down the hall, while your kids play together at the gaming area nearby. So many sweet memories await here in our La Habra apartments.