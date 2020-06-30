891 Hartford Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Totally refurbished 2 story 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo. The step down living room features large corner windows, tile flooring. The kitchen has new stainless steel electric stove, dishwasher, new cabinets, tile floor and granite countertops. Window in the kitchen overlooks an enclosed yard that features a small covered patio. The 2 car garage is off this area. The upstairs is carpeted (new) and has 3 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and two baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is an association pool and play area nearby. SORRY NO PETS.