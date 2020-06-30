891 Hartford Ln

Amenities
Totally refurbished 2 story 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo. The step down living room features large corner windows, tile flooring. The kitchen has new stainless steel electric stove, dishwasher, new cabinets, tile floor and granite countertops. Window in the kitchen overlooks an enclosed yard that features a small covered patio. The 2 car garage is off this area. The upstairs is carpeted (new) and has 3 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and two baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is an association pool and play area nearby. SORRY NO PETS.