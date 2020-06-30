All apartments in La Habra
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM

891 Hartford Ln

891 Hartford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

891 Hartford Lane, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally refurbished 2 story 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo. The step down living room features large corner windows, tile flooring. The kitchen has new stainless steel electric stove, dishwasher, new cabinets, tile floor and granite countertops. Window in the kitchen overlooks an enclosed yard that features a small covered patio. The 2 car garage is off this area. The upstairs is carpeted (new) and has 3 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and two baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is an association pool and play area nearby. SORRY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Hartford Ln have any available units?
891 Hartford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 891 Hartford Ln have?
Some of 891 Hartford Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Hartford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
891 Hartford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Hartford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 891 Hartford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 891 Hartford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 891 Hartford Ln offers parking.
Does 891 Hartford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 891 Hartford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Hartford Ln have a pool?
Yes, 891 Hartford Ln has a pool.
Does 891 Hartford Ln have accessible units?
No, 891 Hartford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Hartford Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 Hartford Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 891 Hartford Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 891 Hartford Ln has units with air conditioning.

