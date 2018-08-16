All apartments in La Habra
Last updated January 28 2020

861 Glencliff St

861 Glencliff Street · No Longer Available
Location

861 Glencliff Street, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful Up-scale community located in a quite residential of La Habra. we currently have a 1 Bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, This renovated apartment comes with central air and stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Glencliff St have any available units?
861 Glencliff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 861 Glencliff St have?
Some of 861 Glencliff St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Glencliff St currently offering any rent specials?
861 Glencliff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Glencliff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 Glencliff St is pet friendly.
Does 861 Glencliff St offer parking?
Yes, 861 Glencliff St offers parking.
Does 861 Glencliff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Glencliff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Glencliff St have a pool?
No, 861 Glencliff St does not have a pool.
Does 861 Glencliff St have accessible units?
No, 861 Glencliff St does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Glencliff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Glencliff St has units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Glencliff St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 861 Glencliff St has units with air conditioning.

