320 Oakland Drive S

Single story home completely remodels and with new landscaping in progress. It has 3 bedrooms,1 full bath, and 1 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout hallways, living room and entry, new carpet in bedrooms. New windows and window coverings throughout the home. Kitchen completely upgraded with wood cabinets, granite counter tops. New central air conditioning/heating system. Living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area. It is just minutes from Westridge golf course, restaurant, shopping, theater, parks, and walking trails. Nice and quiet area. Must see.