All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 320 Oakland Drive S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
320 Oakland Drive S
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

320 Oakland Drive S

320 Oakland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

320 Oakland Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Single story home completely remodels and with new landscaping in progress. It has 3 bedrooms,1 full bath, and 1 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout hallways, living room and entry, new carpet in bedrooms. New windows and window coverings throughout the home. Kitchen completely upgraded with wood cabinets, granite counter tops. New central air conditioning/heating system. Living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area. It is just minutes from Westridge golf course, restaurant, shopping, theater, parks, and walking trails. Nice and quiet area. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Oakland Drive S have any available units?
320 Oakland Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 320 Oakland Drive S have?
Some of 320 Oakland Drive S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Oakland Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
320 Oakland Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Oakland Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 320 Oakland Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 320 Oakland Drive S offer parking?
No, 320 Oakland Drive S does not offer parking.
Does 320 Oakland Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Oakland Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Oakland Drive S have a pool?
No, 320 Oakland Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 320 Oakland Drive S have accessible units?
No, 320 Oakland Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Oakland Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Oakland Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Oakland Drive S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Oakland Drive S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles