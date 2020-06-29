4642 Briggs

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning Hideaway Located on One of The Most Desirable Streets in La Crescenta - This hidden gem is located on one of the most desirable streets in the Foothills of La Crescenta. Situated on nearly 10,000 Sq Ft of lot space, featuring a newly refinished swimming pool, entertainer's dream of a back yard, massive driveway, and plenty of lush greenery to provide the utmost serenity. Outside you also find a quaint porch, perfect for your morning coffee.



The interior of this spacious 1,768 Sq Ft home features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closets, 2 updated baths, newly refinished natural hardwood floors, a well laid out kitchen with large dining and living rooms. The living room and dining room are joined by a two-sided fireplace for those chilly nights. The home also has a newer central HVAC unit, an abundance of ceiling fans and so so much more...



Homes in this neighborhood RARELY become available for rent, so be sure to jump on this opportunity before it's too late. This will go very quickly.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please contact us at 626-SixFiveEight-9201.



(RLNE5168373)