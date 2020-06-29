All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 4642 Briggs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
4642 Briggs
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

4642 Briggs

4642 Briggs Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4642 Briggs Ave, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Hideaway Located on One of The Most Desirable Streets in La Crescenta - This hidden gem is located on one of the most desirable streets in the Foothills of La Crescenta. Situated on nearly 10,000 Sq Ft of lot space, featuring a newly refinished swimming pool, entertainer's dream of a back yard, massive driveway, and plenty of lush greenery to provide the utmost serenity. Outside you also find a quaint porch, perfect for your morning coffee.

The interior of this spacious 1,768 Sq Ft home features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closets, 2 updated baths, newly refinished natural hardwood floors, a well laid out kitchen with large dining and living rooms. The living room and dining room are joined by a two-sided fireplace for those chilly nights. The home also has a newer central HVAC unit, an abundance of ceiling fans and so so much more...

Homes in this neighborhood RARELY become available for rent, so be sure to jump on this opportunity before it's too late. This will go very quickly.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please contact us at 626-SixFiveEight-9201.

(RLNE5168373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Briggs have any available units?
4642 Briggs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4642 Briggs have?
Some of 4642 Briggs's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Briggs currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Briggs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Briggs pet-friendly?
No, 4642 Briggs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 4642 Briggs offer parking?
Yes, 4642 Briggs offers parking.
Does 4642 Briggs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4642 Briggs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Briggs have a pool?
Yes, 4642 Briggs has a pool.
Does 4642 Briggs have accessible units?
No, 4642 Briggs does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 Briggs have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 Briggs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4642 Briggs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4642 Briggs has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts