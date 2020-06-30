4535 Briggs Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this gorgeous single story 4 bedroom 4 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of La Crescenta. With an open floor plan that allows the living room, kitchen and dining room to flow seamlessly together. High ceilings create a light and airy atmosphere. A gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large center island that is perfect for quick bites. Separate family room off to the kitchen offers an abundance of natural light and French doors that lead you to a private yard. This home offers an additional room with its own full bath, a two car attached garage and plenty of parking on the European pavement stones. This home is located in the Blue Ribbon School district and is close to all freeways, restaurants, shops and much more. This home is a must have!!