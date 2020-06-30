All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
4535 Briggs Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

4535 Briggs Avenue

4535 Briggs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Briggs Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this gorgeous single story 4 bedroom 4 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of La Crescenta. With an open floor plan that allows the living room, kitchen and dining room to flow seamlessly together. High ceilings create a light and airy atmosphere. A gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large center island that is perfect for quick bites. Separate family room off to the kitchen offers an abundance of natural light and French doors that lead you to a private yard. This home offers an additional room with its own full bath, a two car attached garage and plenty of parking on the European pavement stones. This home is located in the Blue Ribbon School district and is close to all freeways, restaurants, shops and much more. This home is a must have!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Briggs Avenue have any available units?
4535 Briggs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4535 Briggs Avenue have?
Some of 4535 Briggs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Briggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Briggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Briggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Briggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 4535 Briggs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Briggs Avenue offers parking.
Does 4535 Briggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Briggs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Briggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 4535 Briggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Briggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4535 Briggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Briggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 Briggs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 Briggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 Briggs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

