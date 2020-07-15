4459 Sunset Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated home located in the highly desired Montrose area, just a few blocks from Montrose shopping parks, restaurants, and award winning Glendale Unified school district. This beautiful home features about 1,800 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, attached 2 car garage, and beautiful private yard. All new vinyl flooring, quartz counter tops, and modern light fixtures through out. Brand new appliances including dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. Central air and heat, which were upgraded a few years ago. There are washer dyer hook ups available in the garage.