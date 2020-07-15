All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

4459 Sunset Avenue

Location

4459 Sunset Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated home located in the highly desired Montrose area, just a few blocks from Montrose shopping parks, restaurants, and award winning Glendale Unified school district. This beautiful home features about 1,800 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, attached 2 car garage, and beautiful private yard. All new vinyl flooring, quartz counter tops, and modern light fixtures through out. Brand new appliances including dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. Central air and heat, which were upgraded a few years ago. There are washer dyer hook ups available in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
4459 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4459 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 4459 Sunset Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Sunset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4459 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 4459 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4459 Sunset Avenue offers parking.
Does 4459 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4459 Sunset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 4459 Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4459 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4459 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4459 Sunset Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4459 Sunset Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4459 Sunset Avenue has units with air conditioning.
