4377 Ocean View Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet friendly... This gorgeous contemporary remodeled townhome is set up on a hill in Montrose, just a few blocks from Montrose Shopping Park's quaint shops and restaurants, 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and only 8 miles to Old Town Pasadena. Award winning public schools too! Nestled in a tranquil setting, the home's walls of glass allow light and nature in! The townhome features 3 bedrooms (includes a master suite with master bath and walk in closet), 2.5 bathrooms, 1,842 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, central air and heat, 2 car garage with storage shelves, and all appliances included in the lease (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, garage freezer, washer & dryer). Owner pays water, trash, and HOA fees. Tenant pays gas and electric. Also, this townhome is located in the award winning Glendale Unified School District (Mountain Avenue Elementary - API score 8 out of 10, Rosemont Middle School - API score 9 out of 10, and Crescenta Valley High School - API score 9 out of 10). Owners will consider pets, please submit.