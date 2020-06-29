All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
4377 Ocean View Boulevard

4377 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4377 Ocean View Boulevard, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly... This gorgeous contemporary remodeled townhome is set up on a hill in Montrose, just a few blocks from Montrose Shopping Park's quaint shops and restaurants, 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and only 8 miles to Old Town Pasadena. Award winning public schools too! Nestled in a tranquil setting, the home's walls of glass allow light and nature in! The townhome features 3 bedrooms (includes a master suite with master bath and walk in closet), 2.5 bathrooms, 1,842 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, central air and heat, 2 car garage with storage shelves, and all appliances included in the lease (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, garage freezer, washer & dryer). Owner pays water, trash, and HOA fees. Tenant pays gas and electric. Also, this townhome is located in the award winning Glendale Unified School District (Mountain Avenue Elementary - API score 8 out of 10, Rosemont Middle School - API score 9 out of 10, and Crescenta Valley High School - API score 9 out of 10). Owners will consider pets, please submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have any available units?
4377 Ocean View Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have?
Some of 4377 Ocean View Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 Ocean View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4377 Ocean View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 Ocean View Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4377 Ocean View Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4377 Ocean View Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

