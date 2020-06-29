4377 Ocean View Boulevard

Amenities
Pet friendly... This gorgeous contemporary remodeled townhome is set up on a hill in Montrose, just a few blocks from Montrose Shopping Park's quaint shops and restaurants, 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and only 8 miles to Old Town Pasadena. Award winning public schools too! Nestled in a tranquil setting, the home's walls of glass allow light and nature in! The townhome features 3 bedrooms (includes a master suite with master bath and walk in closet), 2.5 bathrooms, 1,842 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, central air and heat, 2 car garage with storage shelves, and all appliances included in the lease (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, garage freezer, washer & dryer). Owner pays water, trash, and HOA fees. Tenant pays gas and electric. Also, this townhome is located in the award winning Glendale Unified School District (Mountain Avenue Elementary - API score 8 out of 10, Rosemont Middle School - API score 9 out of 10, and Crescenta Valley High School - API score 9 out of 10). Owners will consider pets, please submit.