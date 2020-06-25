Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

3115 Los Olivos Lane Available 05/01/19 Four bedroom home in La Crescenta, CA! - OWNER IS LOOKING FOR A 8 MONTH LEASE ONLY OR MONTH TO MONTH CONTRACT



Incredible opportunity! 2 lots totaling approximately 1/4 acre. Excellent investment to either build two homes on these two north/high-side lots or create your own wonderful gated estate. This property is located in north La Crescenta and could use some updating. The country feel of this home is evident from the moment you walk in. Hardwood floors along with knotty pine paneling welcome you. The home offers 4 bedrooms(4th bedroom does not have a closet) 1.5 baths, a large 2-car garage, central air conditioning and heating and tranquil views of the Verdugo Mountains. Buyers to satisfy and investigate with the city/county as to the requirements of any future development of the property.



