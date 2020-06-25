All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3115 Los Olivos Lane

3115 Los Olivos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Los Olivos Lane, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
3115 Los Olivos Lane Available 05/01/19 Four bedroom home in La Crescenta, CA! - OWNER IS LOOKING FOR A 8 MONTH LEASE ONLY OR MONTH TO MONTH CONTRACT

Incredible opportunity! 2 lots totaling approximately 1/4 acre. Excellent investment to either build two homes on these two north/high-side lots or create your own wonderful gated estate. This property is located in north La Crescenta and could use some updating. The country feel of this home is evident from the moment you walk in. Hardwood floors along with knotty pine paneling welcome you. The home offers 4 bedrooms(4th bedroom does not have a closet) 1.5 baths, a large 2-car garage, central air conditioning and heating and tranquil views of the Verdugo Mountains. Buyers to satisfy and investigate with the city/county as to the requirements of any future development of the property.

(RLNE4827437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane have any available units?
3115 Los Olivos Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
Is 3115 Los Olivos Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Los Olivos Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Los Olivos Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Los Olivos Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Los Olivos Lane offers parking.
Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Los Olivos Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane have a pool?
No, 3115 Los Olivos Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane have accessible units?
No, 3115 Los Olivos Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Los Olivos Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Los Olivos Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3115 Los Olivos Lane has units with air conditioning.
