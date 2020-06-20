All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 3075 Foothill Blvd #124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
3075 Foothill Blvd #124
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3075 Foothill Blvd #124

3075 Foothill Boulevard · (818) 249-7368 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3075 Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 2-story townhouse end unit in La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd. Gated complex with a community pool /spa just outside of the unit. Secluded, quiet location, but still convenient to shopping, walking, and freeways. Central AC & Heat, Dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave and plenty of counter space. A stackable washer/dryer inside the unit located on the 2nd floor for your convenience. Comfortable carpet throughout the upstairs and hard wood flooring in the living room. Ceramic tile in the half bath downstairs. Gas fireplace with inviting tile hearth in the living room with a view of the Verdugo mountains and a patio off of the kitchen. The upstairs bathroom has 2 sinks and a bathtub with tile enclosure. The master bedroom has double mirrored closet doors and a separate wrap-around closet. Second bedroom has reach-in closet and a bonus storage over the stairs. Unit has 2 reserved, covered carport parking spaces. Water is paid by the HOA. 1 year lease. No pets. (RLNE2465542)

Let this comfortable, bright, end-unit townhouse with mountain views welcome you to the Crescenta Valley and its award-winning schools.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2465542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have any available units?
3075 Foothill Blvd #124 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have?
Some of 3075 Foothill Blvd #124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Foothill Blvd #124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 pet-friendly?
No, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 offer parking?
Yes, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 does offer parking.
Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have a pool?
Yes, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 has a pool.
Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have accessible units?
No, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3075 Foothill Blvd #124 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3075 Foothill Blvd #124?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity