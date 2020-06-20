3075 Foothill Blvd #124

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub

2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 2-story townhouse end unit in La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd. Gated complex with a community pool /spa just outside of the unit. Secluded, quiet location, but still convenient to shopping, walking, and freeways. Central AC & Heat, Dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave and plenty of counter space. A stackable washer/dryer inside the unit located on the 2nd floor for your convenience. Comfortable carpet throughout the upstairs and hard wood flooring in the living room. Ceramic tile in the half bath downstairs. Gas fireplace with inviting tile hearth in the living room with a view of the Verdugo mountains and a patio off of the kitchen. The upstairs bathroom has 2 sinks and a bathtub with tile enclosure. The master bedroom has double mirrored closet doors and a separate wrap-around closet. Second bedroom has reach-in closet and a bonus storage over the stairs. Unit has 2 reserved, covered carport parking spaces. Water is paid by the HOA. 1 year lease. No pets. (RLNE2465542)



Let this comfortable, bright, end-unit townhouse with mountain views welcome you to the Crescenta Valley and its award-winning schools.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



No Pets Allowed



