All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 2604 El Caminito.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
2604 El Caminito
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2604 El Caminito

2604 El Caminito Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2604 El Caminito Street, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located high above Foothill in Superior Residential Neighborhood on a quiet corner lot, sits this perfect newly built back house with separate pedestrian entry gate and yard (front house is occupied by the owner). Move into this beautiful fully fenced 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths home in the award winning school district. Featuring spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, well-crafted wooden cabinets, recessed lighting, tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Elegant living room looks out into the private fenced backyard surrounded by mature trees and side patio perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features master bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include newer hardwood floors and tile floors, laundry hookups, AC unit and private outdoor patio. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 El Caminito have any available units?
2604 El Caminito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2604 El Caminito have?
Some of 2604 El Caminito's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 El Caminito currently offering any rent specials?
2604 El Caminito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 El Caminito pet-friendly?
No, 2604 El Caminito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2604 El Caminito offer parking?
Yes, 2604 El Caminito offers parking.
Does 2604 El Caminito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 El Caminito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 El Caminito have a pool?
No, 2604 El Caminito does not have a pool.
Does 2604 El Caminito have accessible units?
No, 2604 El Caminito does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 El Caminito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 El Caminito has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 El Caminito have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2604 El Caminito has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gyms
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CA
Malibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts