2604 El Caminito

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located high above Foothill in Superior Residential Neighborhood on a quiet corner lot, sits this perfect newly built back house with separate pedestrian entry gate and yard (front house is occupied by the owner). Move into this beautiful fully fenced 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths home in the award winning school district. Featuring spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, well-crafted wooden cabinets, recessed lighting, tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Elegant living room looks out into the private fenced backyard surrounded by mature trees and side patio perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features master bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include newer hardwood floors and tile floors, laundry hookups, AC unit and private outdoor patio. Must see!