2148 Glenada Ave

2148 Glenada Available 03/15/20 MONTROSE HOUSE

$2690



Available for March 15 Move In!



This charming house is situated in the heart of Montrose within walking distance of the shopping park on a tree-lined cold-a-sac.



Features two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Recently remodeled kitchen and updated bathroom with separate laundry room. Spacious living room with lots of light! New hardwood flooring throughout.



For comfort, house includes central air and heat and energy efficient windows. Smart home ready and prewired for cable and internet in every room.



Front yard is nicely landscaped and back opens to private covered patio.



Located in a peaceful neighborhood, with award winning schools, and minutes from downtown, this is a great place to call home!



Please call (818) 726-2671 for more information.



