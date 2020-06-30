All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
2148 Glenada Ave

2148 Glenada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Glenada Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2148 Glenada Available 03/15/20 MONTROSE HOUSE
$2690

Available for March 15 Move In!

This charming house is situated in the heart of Montrose within walking distance of the shopping park on a tree-lined cold-a-sac.

Features two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Recently remodeled kitchen and updated bathroom with separate laundry room. Spacious living room with lots of light! New hardwood flooring throughout.

For comfort, house includes central air and heat and energy efficient windows. Smart home ready and prewired for cable and internet in every room.

Front yard is nicely landscaped and back opens to private covered patio.

Located in a peaceful neighborhood, with award winning schools, and minutes from downtown, this is a great place to call home!

Please call (818) 726-2671 for more information.

(RLNE5588677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

