All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 1941 Waltonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
1941 Waltonia Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

1941 Waltonia Drive

1941 Waltonia Drive · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1941 Waltonia Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Waltonia Dr where this fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,655-SqFt top level luxury apartment in Montrose and is ready to be leased to you! The complex features-controlled access from the access code enabled main entrance doors to the gated subterranean parking. The unit offers a sleek living and dining room space enhanced with decorative fireplace, recessed lighting, speaker system, and private balcony via glass sliding doors plus interior shutters, making this space ideal when entertaining. A modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, stainless steel backsplash, and contrasting grey and white cabinets makes this kitchen both crisp in design plus beautifully functional. Down a neat hallway, the ensuite master bedroom features a walk-in closet with various spaces for storage while the other 2 bedrooms include recessed lighting and large closets, both with mirrored closet doors. The bathrooms are complete with crisp countertops and plenty of storage space. Plus, this unit comes complete with a laundry room. Nearby to the 210 FWY, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, popular cafes, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Waltonia Drive have any available units?
1941 Waltonia Drive has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1941 Waltonia Drive have?
Some of 1941 Waltonia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Waltonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Waltonia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Waltonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Waltonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 1941 Waltonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Waltonia Drive does offer parking.
Does 1941 Waltonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 Waltonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Waltonia Drive have a pool?
No, 1941 Waltonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Waltonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1941 Waltonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Waltonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Waltonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Waltonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Waltonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1941 Waltonia Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity