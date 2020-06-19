1941 Waltonia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Waltonia Dr where this fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,655-SqFt top level luxury apartment in Montrose and is ready to be leased to you! The complex features-controlled access from the access code enabled main entrance doors to the gated subterranean parking. The unit offers a sleek living and dining room space enhanced with decorative fireplace, recessed lighting, speaker system, and private balcony via glass sliding doors plus interior shutters, making this space ideal when entertaining. A modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, stainless steel backsplash, and contrasting grey and white cabinets makes this kitchen both crisp in design plus beautifully functional. Down a neat hallway, the ensuite master bedroom features a walk-in closet with various spaces for storage while the other 2 bedrooms include recessed lighting and large closets, both with mirrored closet doors. The bathrooms are complete with crisp countertops and plenty of storage space. Plus, this unit comes complete with a laundry room. Nearby to the 210 FWY, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, popular cafes, restaurants, and more!