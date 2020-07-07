9606 Crenshaw Blvd

Amenities

Large 3bd/1ba Single Family House with Large Yard & Garage - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/pFZUfHrN4NE



Large 3bd/1ba single family, new bathroom and kitchen, new high quality flooring and recess lights throughout the unit, central AC and heating, fully equipped kitchen appliances and washer and dryer, large backyard with 2 car garage, long driveway, secure and fenced front and back porch. Pet friendly.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing. * Prices and Availability Subject to Change * Easy to show with appointment.



(RLNE5792606)