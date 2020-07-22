911 East La Palma Drive

Amenities

Call or text to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269

We have the best that Inglewood has to offer!



Beautiful La Palma Apartments, located very close to major freeways and the upcoming Rams Stadium, only minutes away from LAX airport. The entire property has just been fully renovated, everything is NEW!



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 750-800

? Bedrooms: 1

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: Garages available for $125 or street parking

? Lease Duration: 11 Months

? Deposit: $500 OAC

? Pets Policy: $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: On site

? Floor: 1st and 2nd floor units available

? Property Type: Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online maintenance requests and rent payment

? 24/7 Emergency service



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Hardwood Like Flooring*

? Granite Counter Top*

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Vertical Blinds

? Ample White Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS Starting at $1,695 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Unit H is $1,695

Unit G is $1,850



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 911 E La Palma Drive Inglewood CA 90301

Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/inglewood-ca?lid=13517594



