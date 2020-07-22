All apartments in Inglewood
911 East La Palma Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

911 East La Palma Drive

911 East La Palma Drive · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

911 East La Palma Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Call or text to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269
We have the best that Inglewood has to offer!

Beautiful La Palma Apartments, located very close to major freeways and the upcoming Rams Stadium, only minutes away from LAX airport. The entire property has just been fully renovated, everything is NEW!

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 750-800
? Bedrooms: 1
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Garages available for $125 or street parking
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $500 OAC
? Pets Policy: $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: On site
? Floor: 1st and 2nd floor units available
? Property Type: Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online maintenance requests and rent payment
? 24/7 Emergency service

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS Starting at $1,695 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Unit H is $1,695
Unit G is $1,850

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 911 E La Palma Drive Inglewood CA 90301
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/inglewood-ca?lid=13517594

(RLNE5933114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 East La Palma Drive have any available units?
911 East La Palma Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 911 East La Palma Drive have?
Some of 911 East La Palma Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 East La Palma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 East La Palma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 East La Palma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 East La Palma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 911 East La Palma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 East La Palma Drive offers parking.
Does 911 East La Palma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 East La Palma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 East La Palma Drive have a pool?
No, 911 East La Palma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 East La Palma Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 East La Palma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 East La Palma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 East La Palma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 East La Palma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 East La Palma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
