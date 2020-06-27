9055 S Cullen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Situated in the highly desirable Renaissance gated community is this lovely, 3-bedroom & 3-bathroom. The home includes an open

floor plan with beautiful laminate hardwood floors throughout. The living room includes a fireplace & the kitchen boasts ample

cabinet space, breakfast counter, gas oven, dishwasher & microwave. The 2nd floor includes a 3 bedrooms. One being the Master

which boasts a walk-in closet & spacious bath with spa tub, seperate shower & dual sinks. Additional features include central a/c

& heat, a laundry room with cabinet space and garage space for 2 cars. This includes a cozy backyard space, perfect for

entertaining. This exquisite community also includes a heated pool, jacuzzi tub, tennis courts, a playground & 24 hour security.

Located just steps away from the Forum & future Rams Stadium, this is the ultimate in contemporary livi