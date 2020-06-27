All apartments in Inglewood
9055 S Cullen Way
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:58 AM

9055 S Cullen Way

9055 South Cullen Way · No Longer Available
Location

9055 South Cullen Way, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Situated in the highly desirable Renaissance gated community is this lovely, 3-bedroom & 3-bathroom. The home includes an open
floor plan with beautiful laminate hardwood floors throughout. The living room includes a fireplace & the kitchen boasts ample
cabinet space, breakfast counter, gas oven, dishwasher & microwave. The 2nd floor includes a 3 bedrooms. One being the Master
which boasts a walk-in closet & spacious bath with spa tub, seperate shower & dual sinks. Additional features include central a/c
& heat, a laundry room with cabinet space and garage space for 2 cars. This includes a cozy backyard space, perfect for
entertaining. This exquisite community also includes a heated pool, jacuzzi tub, tennis courts, a playground & 24 hour security.
Located just steps away from the Forum & future Rams Stadium, this is the ultimate in contemporary livi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 S Cullen Way have any available units?
9055 S Cullen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 9055 S Cullen Way have?
Some of 9055 S Cullen Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 S Cullen Way currently offering any rent specials?
9055 S Cullen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 S Cullen Way pet-friendly?
No, 9055 S Cullen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 9055 S Cullen Way offer parking?
Yes, 9055 S Cullen Way offers parking.
Does 9055 S Cullen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9055 S Cullen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 S Cullen Way have a pool?
Yes, 9055 S Cullen Way has a pool.
Does 9055 S Cullen Way have accessible units?
No, 9055 S Cullen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 S Cullen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9055 S Cullen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9055 S Cullen Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9055 S Cullen Way has units with air conditioning.
