All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 887 Victor Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
887 Victor Ave.
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

887 Victor Ave.

887 Victor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

887 Victor Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2bd/1ba Condo w/HUGE Master Bedroom! - Property Id: 103566

Hello!
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with beautiful laminate flooring is located in a quiet, up-and-coming neighborhood.
Shopping plazas, schools, and Freeway access are all near by.
The unit features a spacious living room with fantastic large windows.
It also features a wonderful Master Bedroom with great natural lighting.
The kitchen has been upgraded and remodeled with plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space.
It also features a smaller 2nd bedroom with a balcony and beautiful view that can also be used as an ideal office space.
The unit is upstairs and at the rear of the building for an extra feeling of privacy.
It has a conveniently located on-site washer and dryer
This property comes with secured parking for two cars in a gated garage and plenty of street parking for your guests.
Ready to move-in-condition!

Please contact us for:
1. Any additional information,
2. If you'd like a showing, or
3. You're ready to submit an application.
Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103566
Property Id 103566

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4748134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 Victor Ave. have any available units?
887 Victor Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 887 Victor Ave. have?
Some of 887 Victor Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 Victor Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
887 Victor Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 Victor Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 887 Victor Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 887 Victor Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 887 Victor Ave. offers parking.
Does 887 Victor Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 887 Victor Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 Victor Ave. have a pool?
No, 887 Victor Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 887 Victor Ave. have accessible units?
No, 887 Victor Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 887 Victor Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 887 Victor Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 887 Victor Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 887 Victor Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles