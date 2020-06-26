887 Victor Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2bd/1ba Condo w/HUGE Master Bedroom! - Property Id: 103566



Hello!

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with beautiful laminate flooring is located in a quiet, up-and-coming neighborhood.

Shopping plazas, schools, and Freeway access are all near by.

The unit features a spacious living room with fantastic large windows.

It also features a wonderful Master Bedroom with great natural lighting.

The kitchen has been upgraded and remodeled with plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space.

It also features a smaller 2nd bedroom with a balcony and beautiful view that can also be used as an ideal office space.

The unit is upstairs and at the rear of the building for an extra feeling of privacy.

It has a conveniently located on-site washer and dryer

This property comes with secured parking for two cars in a gated garage and plenty of street parking for your guests.

Ready to move-in-condition!



Please contact us for:

1. Any additional information,

2. If you'd like a showing, or

3. You're ready to submit an application.

Thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103566

Property Id 103566



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4748134)