Inglewood, CA
8724 Dartford Pl.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

8724 Dartford Pl.

8724 Dartford Place · No Longer Available
Location

8724 Dartford Place, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
CARLTON SQUARE INGLEWOOD 3 BR/ 2 BATH House w/ Central Air, New Stove-Fridge-Dishwasher, 24-Hr Guard, Yard, Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis, PETS OK! - Large 2-Story 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath House
- Central Air, Brand New Stove-Range/Fridge/Dishwasher, New Quartz Kitchen Countertops, Refinished Kitchen Cabinets, New Kitchen Hardwood Tiling, Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, 2-Car Garage, and a Lush Private Back Yard with Patio
- Located within the gated Carlton Square Community with a 24-Hour Guard, Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, and Club House.
- Around the corner from the Forum and new football stadium, minutes to LAX, Downtown LA and the Southbay communities
- Small Pets Allowed with Pet Deposit and Rent.

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

(RLNE5128165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8724 Dartford Pl. have any available units?
8724 Dartford Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 8724 Dartford Pl. have?
Some of 8724 Dartford Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8724 Dartford Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
8724 Dartford Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 Dartford Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8724 Dartford Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 8724 Dartford Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 8724 Dartford Pl. offers parking.
Does 8724 Dartford Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 Dartford Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 Dartford Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 8724 Dartford Pl. has a pool.
Does 8724 Dartford Pl. have accessible units?
No, 8724 Dartford Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 Dartford Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8724 Dartford Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8724 Dartford Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8724 Dartford Pl. has units with air conditioning.
