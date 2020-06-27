8724 Dartford Pl.

Amenities

CARLTON SQUARE INGLEWOOD 3 BR/ 2 BATH House w/ Central Air, New Stove-Fridge-Dishwasher, 24-Hr Guard, Yard, Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis, PETS OK! - Large 2-Story 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath House

- Central Air, Brand New Stove-Range/Fridge/Dishwasher, New Quartz Kitchen Countertops, Refinished Kitchen Cabinets, New Kitchen Hardwood Tiling, Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, 2-Car Garage, and a Lush Private Back Yard with Patio

- Located within the gated Carlton Square Community with a 24-Hour Guard, Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, and Club House.

- Around the corner from the Forum and new football stadium, minutes to LAX, Downtown LA and the Southbay communities

- Small Pets Allowed with Pet Deposit and Rent.



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



