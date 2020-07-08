865 Glenway Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09c4a20096 ---- Welcome Home to a beautifully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath unit. This unit has newly installed patio doors that open up to large balcony, luxury vinyl plank throughout with new carpet in bedrooms, brushed nickel fixtures throughout with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. This is a large unit with lots of storage, bathroom has a shower and a separate tub, this is a must see and won\'t last long! Book your appointment today www.jamico.com Small complex in the upcoming centrally located city of Inglewood. Complex has a pool and laundry onsite. Close to The Forum, the new stadium, and close to 405 Freeway access and only a few minutes away from LAX. 4 Inch Base Boards Ceramic Floor Gardener Granite Large Bedrooms New Carpet Pets Negotiable With Deposit Pool Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Water & Trash