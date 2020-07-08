All apartments in Inglewood
865 Glenway Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

865 Glenway Drive

865 Glenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

865 Glenway Drive, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09c4a20096 ---- Welcome Home to a beautifully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath unit. This unit has newly installed patio doors that open up to large balcony, luxury vinyl plank throughout with new carpet in bedrooms, brushed nickel fixtures throughout with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. This is a large unit with lots of storage, bathroom has a shower and a separate tub, this is a must see and won\'t last long! Book your appointment today www.jamico.com Small complex in the upcoming centrally located city of Inglewood. Complex has a pool and laundry onsite. Close to The Forum, the new stadium, and close to 405 Freeway access and only a few minutes away from LAX. 4 Inch Base Boards Ceramic Floor Gardener Granite Large Bedrooms New Carpet Pets Negotiable With Deposit Pool Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Glenway Drive have any available units?
865 Glenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 865 Glenway Drive have?
Some of 865 Glenway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Glenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
865 Glenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Glenway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Glenway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 865 Glenway Drive offer parking?
No, 865 Glenway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 865 Glenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Glenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Glenway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 865 Glenway Drive has a pool.
Does 865 Glenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 865 Glenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Glenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Glenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Glenway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Glenway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

