Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
815 GLENWAY Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

815 GLENWAY Drive

815 Glenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

815 Glenway Drive, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Light, Bright, And Clean 2 Bedroom Available For Immediate Occupancy. This Ladera, And Westchester Adjacent Building is In The Perfect Location To Be Close To Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Fox Hills Mall/Westfield Mall, Culver City, And The 405 FWY. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Gleam As Soon As You Walk In. Large Living Room Is Very Spacious, Separate Dining Area With Ceiling Fan. Kitchen Updated Approx 10 Yrs Ago Comes With A Brand New Stove. Good Sized Bathroom Has A Pedestal Sink And Marble Shower Surround. This Unit Has Plenty Of Storage And Floor To Ceiling Sliding Glass Closet Doors With Reinforced Hanging Racks. Ready And Available Now ! Upstairs Unit. Pet Restrictions. 1 Car Parking, Community Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 24 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 GLENWAY Drive have any available units?
815 GLENWAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 815 GLENWAY Drive have?
Some of 815 GLENWAY Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 GLENWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 GLENWAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 GLENWAY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 GLENWAY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 815 GLENWAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 815 GLENWAY Drive offers parking.
Does 815 GLENWAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 GLENWAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 GLENWAY Drive have a pool?
No, 815 GLENWAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 815 GLENWAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 815 GLENWAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 815 GLENWAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 GLENWAY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 GLENWAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 GLENWAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
