815 GLENWAY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light, Bright, And Clean 2 Bedroom Available For Immediate Occupancy. This Ladera, And Westchester Adjacent Building is In The Perfect Location To Be Close To Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Fox Hills Mall/Westfield Mall, Culver City, And The 405 FWY. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Gleam As Soon As You Walk In. Large Living Room Is Very Spacious, Separate Dining Area With Ceiling Fan. Kitchen Updated Approx 10 Yrs Ago Comes With A Brand New Stove. Good Sized Bathroom Has A Pedestal Sink And Marble Shower Surround. This Unit Has Plenty Of Storage And Floor To Ceiling Sliding Glass Closet Doors With Reinforced Hanging Racks. Ready And Available Now ! Upstairs Unit. Pet Restrictions. 1 Car Parking, Community Laundry.