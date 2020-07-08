812 N. Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef4e0b104e ---- Beautiful two-story remodeled townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms featuring new laminate flooring throughout with one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs on main level perfect for office or child, upstairs on main level boasts living room with patio and tree top views, dining area, kitchen with new quartz counter tops, full appliance package including washer and dryer, plus guest bathroom. Master suite with private updated bathroom. Central A/C and heat, private 2-car garage, tenants pay gas and electric, no pets permitted, and no section 8, sorry. Once viewed in person with RPM, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at may not exist. Washer/Dryer