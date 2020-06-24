All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

737 VENICE Way

737 W Venice Wy · No Longer Available
Location

737 W Venice Wy, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in the middle of a quaint and well-maintained 4-plex, this cozy light and bright 2 bed and 2 bath unit has an open floor plan and is located in the thriving Inglewood, Northern area. Features include a master bedroom with updated private bathroom and lots of closet space! The 2nd bedroom has a large closet. The remodeled kitchen has a new stainless steel stove, hardwood floors and plenty of cabinet space. The dining area has a lot of storage space and there is a private patio off the living room, newer carpet. The unit comes with two tandem parking spaces and access to a community laundry and an expansive backyard for your use! Available now. This is a must see, and it won't last! Just a short distance to the 405, Rams Stadium, Silicon Beach, Sprouts, Westfield Shopping Mall and the Beach! Available to view after 3/11/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 VENICE Way have any available units?
737 VENICE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 737 VENICE Way have?
Some of 737 VENICE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 VENICE Way currently offering any rent specials?
737 VENICE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 VENICE Way pet-friendly?
No, 737 VENICE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 737 VENICE Way offer parking?
Yes, 737 VENICE Way offers parking.
Does 737 VENICE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 VENICE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 VENICE Way have a pool?
No, 737 VENICE Way does not have a pool.
Does 737 VENICE Way have accessible units?
No, 737 VENICE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 737 VENICE Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 VENICE Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 VENICE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 VENICE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
