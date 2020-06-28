Amenities

- Address: 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue #106, Inglewood, CA 90302



- Rent: $1,950 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,500

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 1.5

- Approx 905 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- 2 Story Unit

- New vinyl plank flooring downstairs

- New Carpet upstairs

- Recessed Lighting

- New Gas Stove/Oven

- Central A/C & Heat

- Balcony & Patio

- Shared Laundry

- 2 Garage Spaces Included

- Utilities: Tenants pay electric, gas

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.