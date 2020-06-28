All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
708 North Eucalyptus Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:30 AM

708 North Eucalyptus Avenue

708 North Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

708 North Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***

- Address: 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue #106, Inglewood, CA 90302

- Rent: $1,950 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Approx 905 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- 2 Story Unit
- New vinyl plank flooring downstairs
- New Carpet upstairs
- Recessed Lighting
- New Gas Stove/Oven
- Central A/C & Heat
- Balcony & Patio
- Shared Laundry
- 2 Garage Spaces Included
- Utilities: Tenants pay electric, gas
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
708 North Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
708 North Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue offers parking.
Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
No, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles