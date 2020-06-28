Amenities
- Address: 708 North Eucalyptus Avenue #106, Inglewood, CA 90302
- Rent: $1,950 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Approx 905 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- 2 Story Unit
- New vinyl plank flooring downstairs
- New Carpet upstairs
- Recessed Lighting
- New Gas Stove/Oven
- Central A/C & Heat
- Balcony & Patio
- Shared Laundry
- 2 Garage Spaces Included
- Utilities: Tenants pay electric, gas
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.