Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
637 West KELSO Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

637 West KELSO Street

637 West Kelso Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 West Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
garage
tennis court
Are you looking for a home to rent in Inglewood? Look no further. This front house is spacious. The public record shows over 1,400 sq feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a family room with fireplace that could be used as the 3rd bedroom or TV room. There are newer windows, central AC, new appliances, and a 2-car garage. A carport in use as a patio for outdoor entertaining could also be used to park an additional vehicle. Located on the highly desirable west side of Inglewood, the lucky new tenants will be within minutes of LAX, the 405 freeway, beach cities, and delicious local eateries, including World-Famous Randy's Donuts. Please do not walk premises, though feel free to drive by to get a sense of the quiet neighborhood. While you're there, walk a few steps to recently redeveloped Ash Park and enjoy the newly paved walking trail, kiddy park, tennis and basketball courts and more. Live in close proximity to all that is new and exciting in the City of Champions! Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 West KELSO Street have any available units?
637 West KELSO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 637 West KELSO Street have?
Some of 637 West KELSO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 West KELSO Street currently offering any rent specials?
637 West KELSO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 West KELSO Street pet-friendly?
No, 637 West KELSO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 637 West KELSO Street offer parking?
Yes, 637 West KELSO Street offers parking.
Does 637 West KELSO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 West KELSO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 West KELSO Street have a pool?
No, 637 West KELSO Street does not have a pool.
Does 637 West KELSO Street have accessible units?
No, 637 West KELSO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 637 West KELSO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 West KELSO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 637 West KELSO Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 West KELSO Street has units with air conditioning.
