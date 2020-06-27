637 West KELSO Street

Amenities

Are you looking for a home to rent in Inglewood? Look no further. This front house is spacious. The public record shows over 1,400 sq feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a family room with fireplace that could be used as the 3rd bedroom or TV room. There are newer windows, central AC, new appliances, and a 2-car garage. A carport in use as a patio for outdoor entertaining could also be used to park an additional vehicle. Located on the highly desirable west side of Inglewood, the lucky new tenants will be within minutes of LAX, the 405 freeway, beach cities, and delicious local eateries, including World-Famous Randy's Donuts. Please do not walk premises, though feel free to drive by to get a sense of the quiet neighborhood. While you're there, walk a few steps to recently redeveloped Ash Park and enjoy the newly paved walking trail, kiddy park, tennis and basketball courts and more. Live in close proximity to all that is new and exciting in the City of Champions! Welcome Home.