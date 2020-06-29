632 S. Walnut Street 8

Amenities

patio / balcony carport air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Unit 8 Available 12/08/19 **LARGE UPSTAIRS UNIT** 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 175770



632 Walnut Street #8

Inglewood, CA 90301



Large Upstairs Unit

1 Bedroom + 1 Bath

Rent: $1,595 a month

Deposit: $1,000 and up depending on credit



Freshly Painted, Open Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets, Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Enclosed Patio off of the living room

Coin Op Laundry

Carport Parking for 1 car

Owner Pays for Water & Standard Trash

No Pets



Available: December 8, 2019



Linda (310) 322 - 6743



Lease Terms

One-Year Lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175770p

Property Id 175770



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5303130)