All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 632 S. Walnut Street 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
632 S. Walnut Street 8
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

632 S. Walnut Street 8

632 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

632 Walnut St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit 8 Available 12/08/19 **LARGE UPSTAIRS UNIT** 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 175770

632 Walnut Street #8
Inglewood, CA 90301

Large Upstairs Unit
1 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Rent: $1,595 a month
Deposit: $1,000 and up depending on credit

Freshly Painted, Open Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets, Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Enclosed Patio off of the living room
Coin Op Laundry
Carport Parking for 1 car
Owner Pays for Water & Standard Trash
No Pets

Available: December 8, 2019

Linda (310) 322 - 6743

Lease Terms
One-Year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175770p
Property Id 175770

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5303130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have any available units?
632 S. Walnut Street 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have?
Some of 632 S. Walnut Street 8's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 S. Walnut Street 8 currently offering any rent specials?
632 S. Walnut Street 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 S. Walnut Street 8 pet-friendly?
No, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 offer parking?
Yes, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 offers parking.
Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have a pool?
No, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 does not have a pool.
Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have accessible units?
No, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 S. Walnut Street 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 632 S. Walnut Street 8 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles