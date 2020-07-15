Rent Calculator
621 Magnolia Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM
1 of 18
621 Magnolia Avenue
621 Magnolia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
621 Magnolia Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Very roomy 2 bedroom home on a two on a lot property. Plenty of privacy while staying very conveniently close to the airport.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
621 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Inglewood, CA
.
Is 621 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 621 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Inglewood
.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 621 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 621 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
