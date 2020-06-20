618 East Fairview Boulevard

Amenities

This immaculate two-bedroom unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, windows, paint and doors. Kitchen features designer stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and an island bar, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout, brand new recessed lighting, new windows, new ceiling fans, granite counters in the kitchen & bathroom. At the rear there is a private yard, perfect for entertaining guests. Kitchen appliances included are stove/range, hood fan. Located in one of LA's Hottest Neighborhoods and walking distance to local hot spots Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen, Simply Wholesome, Orleans & York, and the upcoming Jon & Vinny's. It's also minutes away from the Reuben Ingold Walking Park, Kenneth Hahn State Park, the Expo Line, Crenshaw/LAX Line and SoFi Stadium. Easy showings for you or your prospect tenant. Text 1840686 to 888-883-1193.