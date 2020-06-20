All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

618 East Fairview Boulevard

618 East Fairview Boulevard · (562) 528-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 East Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This immaculate two-bedroom unit has been completely remodeled with new flooring, windows, paint and doors. Kitchen features designer stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and an island bar, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout, brand new recessed lighting, new windows, new ceiling fans, granite counters in the kitchen & bathroom. At the rear there is a private yard, perfect for entertaining guests. Kitchen appliances included are stove/range, hood fan. Located in one of LA's Hottest Neighborhoods and walking distance to local hot spots Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen, Simply Wholesome, Orleans & York, and the upcoming Jon & Vinny's. It's also minutes away from the Reuben Ingold Walking Park, Kenneth Hahn State Park, the Expo Line, Crenshaw/LAX Line and SoFi Stadium. Easy showings for you or your prospect tenant. Text 1840686 to 888-883-1193.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have any available units?
618 East Fairview Boulevard has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have?
Some of 618 East Fairview Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 East Fairview Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
618 East Fairview Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 East Fairview Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 East Fairview Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 618 East Fairview Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 East Fairview Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have a pool?
No, 618 East Fairview Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 618 East Fairview Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 East Fairview Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 East Fairview Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 East Fairview Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
