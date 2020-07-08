550 West Olive Street

Amenities

Looking for a Roommate:

ONE ROOM FOR RENT in Inglewood, CA, shared property

Room is within 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse:

Will be sharing townhouse with landlord and another renter.



Near LAX & 405 Fwy

Date Available for move-in: June 1st 2020



Stunning Tri-Level Townhouse;

End unit with only 1 neighbor.

Gated condo complex with 24 hour security camera surveillance, very well lit at night

Private attached 2 car garage,

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

Spacious unit with high ceilings,

Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops.

Newer building, built in 2007.

Recessed ceiling lighting,

Tankless water heater.

Unit also has Central A/C and Heating with Nest control,

Dual pane windows, Keyless security entry, balcony and inside laundry.



Walking distance from Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, and Randy's Donuts.



Rent is $1,150/mo + $50/mo for reserved parking spot and garage door opener + 1/3 of monthly power utility bill.

$600 refundable security deposit.

Unless there is an unusual spike in a utility bill, all other utility bills are included in rent including cable, gas, internet and water.

Month to Month rental agreement, no long term contract.



Must show proof of current employment and credit rating.



Rules: No smoking, no pets, clean up kitchen after each use



Bonus service: Housekeeper cleans common areas twice per month!



Please contact landlord to set a walkthrough appointment anytime day or night.

I just need to give current tenant 24 hours advance notice.

Please note I will kindly ask you to remove your shoes at entrance due to light colored carpeting. Thank you!



Address: 550 W. Olive Street

Inglewood, CA 90301



Contact: TJ Lovelace

310-291-4494

tjlove33@gmail.com.