All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 550 West Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
550 West Olive Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:06 AM

550 West Olive Street

550 W Olive St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

550 W Olive St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Looking for a Roommate:
ONE ROOM FOR RENT in Inglewood, CA, shared property
Room is within 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse:
Will be sharing townhouse with landlord and another renter.

Near LAX & 405 Fwy
Date Available for move-in: June 1st 2020

Stunning Tri-Level Townhouse;
End unit with only 1 neighbor.
Gated condo complex with 24 hour security camera surveillance, very well lit at night
Private attached 2 car garage,
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Spacious unit with high ceilings,
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops.
Newer building, built in 2007.
Recessed ceiling lighting,
Tankless water heater.
Unit also has Central A/C and Heating with Nest control,
Dual pane windows, Keyless security entry, balcony and inside laundry.

Walking distance from Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, and Randy's Donuts.

Rent is $1,150/mo + $50/mo for reserved parking spot and garage door opener + 1/3 of monthly power utility bill.
$600 refundable security deposit.
Unless there is an unusual spike in a utility bill, all other utility bills are included in rent including cable, gas, internet and water.
Month to Month rental agreement, no long term contract.

Must show proof of current employment and credit rating.

Rules: No smoking, no pets, clean up kitchen after each use

Bonus service: Housekeeper cleans common areas twice per month!

Please contact landlord to set a walkthrough appointment anytime day or night.
I just need to give current tenant 24 hours advance notice.
Please note I will kindly ask you to remove your shoes at entrance due to light colored carpeting. Thank you!

Address: 550 W. Olive Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Contact: TJ Lovelace
310-291-4494
tjlove33@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 West Olive Street have any available units?
550 West Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 550 West Olive Street have?
Some of 550 West Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 West Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 West Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 West Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 West Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 550 West Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 West Olive Street offers parking.
Does 550 West Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 West Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 West Olive Street have a pool?
No, 550 West Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 West Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 550 West Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 West Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 West Olive Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 West Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 550 West Olive Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles