Great downstairs unit in a triplex building.This 1 bedroom, 1 bath sports beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, new blinds, and spacious bedroom. There is tons of cabinet space and a large closet. This unit is walking distance from the Forum and the new $2 Million dollar NFL football stadium and just minutes away from LAX and several shopping centers. There is also on-site parking--come check it out!