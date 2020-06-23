All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 533 East FAIRVIEW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
533 East FAIRVIEW
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

533 East FAIRVIEW

533 East Fairview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

533 East Fairview Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On title is a duplex, but is more like two separate homes on one oversized lot. Centrally located near University of Southern California campus and the new Rams Stadium, the unit has its own front AND back yard. Up the long drive way is a detached two car garage with a brand new garage door and locked storage area. The garage is not only spacious but also adds another layer of privacy between the two units. The rear-upper unit is a 2 bedroom/1.25 bathroom with its own washer/dryer connections and a functional floor plan. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from the living room window and peek a boo views of the city. The unit also has additional storage structures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 East FAIRVIEW have any available units?
533 East FAIRVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 533 East FAIRVIEW have?
Some of 533 East FAIRVIEW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 East FAIRVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
533 East FAIRVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 East FAIRVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 533 East FAIRVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 533 East FAIRVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 533 East FAIRVIEW offers parking.
Does 533 East FAIRVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 East FAIRVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 East FAIRVIEW have a pool?
No, 533 East FAIRVIEW does not have a pool.
Does 533 East FAIRVIEW have accessible units?
No, 533 East FAIRVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 533 East FAIRVIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 East FAIRVIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 East FAIRVIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 East FAIRVIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles