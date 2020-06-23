533 East FAIRVIEW

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

On title is a duplex, but is more like two separate homes on one oversized lot. Centrally located near University of Southern California campus and the new Rams Stadium, the unit has its own front AND back yard. Up the long drive way is a detached two car garage with a brand new garage door and locked storage area. The garage is not only spacious but also adds another layer of privacy between the two units. The rear-upper unit is a 2 bedroom/1.25 bathroom with its own washer/dryer connections and a functional floor plan. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from the living room window and peek a boo views of the city. The unit also has additional storage structures.