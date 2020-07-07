All apartments in Inglewood
524 Magnolia Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

524 Magnolia Avenue

524 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

524 Magnolia Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
524 Magnolia Avenue Inglewood - Cozy two-bedroom home available for rent in Inglewood. The unit has a small dining room, large kitchen, walk in pantry, large entry room + living room. There is also a lot of cabinet space in both the kitchen and hallway. The unit has been repainted and has original hardwood floor throughout the unit and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. This home has a large fenced in back yard and a two gar garage. Tenants pay for all utilities including gardener. Please call our office at 213-749-0882 to set up a viewing. We will be doing a showing via Zoom this week.

(RLNE5816182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
524 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 524 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 524 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 524 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 524 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

