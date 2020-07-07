Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

524 Magnolia Avenue Inglewood - Cozy two-bedroom home available for rent in Inglewood. The unit has a small dining room, large kitchen, walk in pantry, large entry room + living room. There is also a lot of cabinet space in both the kitchen and hallway. The unit has been repainted and has original hardwood floor throughout the unit and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. This home has a large fenced in back yard and a two gar garage. Tenants pay for all utilities including gardener. Please call our office at 213-749-0882 to set up a viewing. We will be doing a showing via Zoom this week.



(RLNE5816182)