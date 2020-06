Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Spacious Single Family Home in North Inglewood. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, one of which containing two showers. Upgrades throughout including expansion of the front bedroom with newer wood flooring. Original and maintained kitchen with tile flooring, fireplace in living room and sliding doors leading into the back yard.