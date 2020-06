Amenities

This secured beautiful 2bd/2ba Condo is the perfect place to call home, this 3rd, fl corner unit features: a new custom kitchen, new carpet, laminate flooring, new paint, new vanities in both bathrooms, central air & heat. Large spacious windows that offers a full view of the community pool, each floor has it's own washer/dryer, mailbox and intercom system. Must see!