Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 East Tamarack Avenue

435 East Tamarack Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 East Tamarack Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Loft style Condo

****Resort style living in the City of Champions! ****
Stunning spacious and modern 2 bedrooms/1 bath Plus Office/3rd bedroom unit. Newly remodeled.
Amenities Include:
* Modern, bright and airy floor plan with vaulted ceiling
* Brand New Luxury waterproof, scratch proof and easy-to-maintain wide plank wood flooring throughout.
* Features two spacious masters bedrooms suites and a Loft (can be an office or 3rd bedroom). The masters bedroom suites have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
* Brand new bathroom vanities and beautiful granite countertops and designer shower wall tiles.
* Extra large living room with big windows and dinning room open to kitchen
* Brand new Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and backsplash. Includes brand new stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher.
* Quiet, secluded retreat, with a large roof top deck and a nice balcony.
* New Paint
* Assigned two side-by-side parking spaces in secured parking garage.
* Extra Storage in garage
*Washer and dryer hookups inside
* Includes Central Air conditioning & heating
* Brand new door and double pane energy efficient windows have been scheduled to be installed soon.
* TWO community swimming pools and spas with BBQ and picnic area. Resort style living!
* Gated community with security guard house
* Easy street parking
* Conveniently located near major freeways 405 - 105 - 110
* Close to The Forum and the future NFL Hollywood Park Football Stadium and Metro Station. Many retail locations and restaurants!
* Rent includes water and trash
* Will consider pet with extra deposits

Terms
* Lease 1 Year

For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have any available units?
435 East Tamarack Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have?
Some of 435 East Tamarack Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 East Tamarack Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 East Tamarack Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East Tamarack Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 East Tamarack Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 East Tamarack Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East Tamarack Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 435 East Tamarack Avenue has a pool.
Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 East Tamarack Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 East Tamarack Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 East Tamarack Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 East Tamarack Avenue has units with air conditioning.

