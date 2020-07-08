435 East Tamarack Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Loft style Condo



****Resort style living in the City of Champions! ****

Stunning spacious and modern 2 bedrooms/1 bath Plus Office/3rd bedroom unit. Newly remodeled.

Amenities Include:

* Modern, bright and airy floor plan with vaulted ceiling

* Brand New Luxury waterproof, scratch proof and easy-to-maintain wide plank wood flooring throughout.

* Features two spacious masters bedrooms suites and a Loft (can be an office or 3rd bedroom). The masters bedroom suites have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.

* Brand new bathroom vanities and beautiful granite countertops and designer shower wall tiles.

* Extra large living room with big windows and dinning room open to kitchen

* Brand new Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and backsplash. Includes brand new stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher.

* Quiet, secluded retreat, with a large roof top deck and a nice balcony.

* New Paint

* Assigned two side-by-side parking spaces in secured parking garage.

* Extra Storage in garage

*Washer and dryer hookups inside

* Includes Central Air conditioning & heating

* Brand new door and double pane energy efficient windows have been scheduled to be installed soon.

* TWO community swimming pools and spas with BBQ and picnic area. Resort style living!

* Gated community with security guard house

* Easy street parking

* Conveniently located near major freeways 405 - 105 - 110

* Close to The Forum and the future NFL Hollywood Park Football Stadium and Metro Station. Many retail locations and restaurants!

* Rent includes water and trash

* Will consider pet with extra deposits



Terms

* Lease 1 Year



For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.