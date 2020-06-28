421 E TAMARACK #50

Amenities

Amazingly beautiful spacious condo for rent!!!! - Amazingly spacious condo for rent!!! This property is located in the beautiful city of Inglewood, CA. Its centered in the heart of all the action, just a block away from the FORUM and where the new stadium for the Los Angeles Rams. There is a gym (Planet Fitness) & grocery store (Vons) directly across the street from the complex. This property is located minutes away from most major LA freeways. Hardwood floors, Central AC/Heating, All kitchen appliances, private patio, 2 secured parking spaces, jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet and many more amenities. This is a must see!!!



Move-in ready by April 1st.



