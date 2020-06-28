All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 421 E TAMARACK #50.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
421 E TAMARACK #50
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

421 E TAMARACK #50

421 East Tamarack Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

421 East Tamarack Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Amazingly beautiful spacious condo for rent!!!! - Amazingly spacious condo for rent!!! This property is located in the beautiful city of Inglewood, CA. Its centered in the heart of all the action, just a block away from the FORUM and where the new stadium for the Los Angeles Rams. There is a gym (Planet Fitness) & grocery store (Vons) directly across the street from the complex. This property is located minutes away from most major LA freeways. Hardwood floors, Central AC/Heating, All kitchen appliances, private patio, 2 secured parking spaces, jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet and many more amenities. This is a must see!!!

Move-in ready by April 1st.

(RLNE2156347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have any available units?
421 E TAMARACK #50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have?
Some of 421 E TAMARACK #50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 E TAMARACK #50 currently offering any rent specials?
421 E TAMARACK #50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E TAMARACK #50 pet-friendly?
No, 421 E TAMARACK #50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 offer parking?
Yes, 421 E TAMARACK #50 offers parking.
Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 E TAMARACK #50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have a pool?
Yes, 421 E TAMARACK #50 has a pool.
Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have accessible units?
No, 421 E TAMARACK #50 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 E TAMARACK #50 has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 E TAMARACK #50 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 E TAMARACK #50 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles