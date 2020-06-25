All apartments in Inglewood
410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2

410 South Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 South Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

Open house this morning 06/29 - 9.30am to 11.30am
All new flooring and paint. Shared laundry in the back. 410 S Eucalyptus Ave is a multi-family home in Inglewood, CA 90301. This 3,052 square foot multi-family home sits on a 5,485 square foot lot and features 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This property was built in 1962. Nearby schools include City Honors High School, Hudnall (Claude) Elementary School and Hill crest High School. The closest grocery stores are Buy Low Market, Genesis Water Store and Robert's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe tales, New Body Store and Rusty Pot Cafe. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY® Restaurants, Figueroa Century and Carl's Jr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 have any available units?
410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
