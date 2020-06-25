410 South Eucalyptus Avenue - 2

Amenities

Open house this morning 06/29 - 9.30am to 11.30am

All new flooring and paint. Shared laundry in the back. 410 S Eucalyptus Ave is a multi-family home in Inglewood, CA 90301. This 3,052 square foot multi-family home sits on a 5,485 square foot lot and features 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This property was built in 1962. Nearby schools include City Honors High School, Hudnall (Claude) Elementary School and Hill crest High School. The closest grocery stores are Buy Low Market, Genesis Water Store and Robert's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe tales, New Body Store and Rusty Pot Cafe. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY® Restaurants, Figueroa Century and Carl's Jr.