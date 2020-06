Amenities

Ready to move-in January 1st 2020, Remodeled condominium, located in the Prestigious Carlton Square complex, next to the FORUM and the new RAM arena. End unit in a beautiful, park like setting with well maintained landscape. Unit just finish remodeling including fresh paint flooring, new acoustic proof windows. Washer and dryer included inside the unit. Gated and Secured complex with 2 pools, 2 SPAS basketball court and two tennis courts.