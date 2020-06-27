All apartments in Inglewood
3681 West Chapman Lane

Location

3681 West Chapman Lane, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED Tri-level Move-in Ready Luxury Living! Highly upgraded home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths of spacious open living and great natural lighting. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining overlooking the living and dining area, with ample cabinet and counter space, as well as top of the line appliances. There is a large attached 2-car garage and lovely private back yard.
The master/master bath with large garden tub , 2 other bedrooms, & laundry are located on the second level, with the 4th bedroom on the third level.
Hardwood laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout.
Too many details to list! Must see!
With the home of the Ram's just steps away in one of Inglewood's most sought-after communities, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath stunningly upgraded home won't disappoint! This area is growing rapidly and this property is situated perfectly to access it all! Renaissance Residents enjoy 24-hour secured grounds, a sparkling community pool, two playgrounds, a BBQ area, and tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3681 West Chapman Lane have any available units?
3681 West Chapman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3681 West Chapman Lane have?
Some of 3681 West Chapman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3681 West Chapman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3681 West Chapman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3681 West Chapman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3681 West Chapman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3681 West Chapman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3681 West Chapman Lane offers parking.
Does 3681 West Chapman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3681 West Chapman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3681 West Chapman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3681 West Chapman Lane has a pool.
Does 3681 West Chapman Lane have accessible units?
No, 3681 West Chapman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3681 West Chapman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3681 West Chapman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3681 West Chapman Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3681 West Chapman Lane has units with air conditioning.
