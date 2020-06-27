3681 West Chapman Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED Tri-level Move-in Ready Luxury Living! Highly upgraded home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths of spacious open living and great natural lighting. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining overlooking the living and dining area, with ample cabinet and counter space, as well as top of the line appliances. There is a large attached 2-car garage and lovely private back yard.

The master/master bath with large garden tub , 2 other bedrooms, & laundry are located on the second level, with the 4th bedroom on the third level.

Hardwood laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout.

Too many details to list! Must see!

With the home of the Ram's just steps away in one of Inglewood's most sought-after communities, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath stunningly upgraded home won't disappoint! This area is growing rapidly and this property is situated perfectly to access it all! Renaissance Residents enjoy 24-hour secured grounds, a sparkling community pool, two playgrounds, a BBQ area, and tennis courts!