Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
3661 W 111th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

3661 W 111th Street

3661 West 111th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3661 West 111th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This four bedroom is a very spacious, completely private unit. It includes a large living room, featuring two couches and a smartTV to access all your own accounts.

The kitchen is well sized, and provides all utilities you need to cook your own meals or bring home leftovers from eating out.

There is a full bathroom with a full size tub / shower complete with all the amenities. The half bathroom provides access to another title and powder room.

The space
There is a full size kitchen (refrigerator, stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, sink), with everything you'd need to prep your own meals or store your food while you stay.

Full washer+dryer available.

High Speed Internet.

Parking space inside long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 W 111th Street have any available units?
3661 W 111th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3661 W 111th Street have?
Some of 3661 W 111th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 W 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3661 W 111th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 W 111th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3661 W 111th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3661 W 111th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3661 W 111th Street offers parking.
Does 3661 W 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3661 W 111th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 W 111th Street have a pool?
No, 3661 W 111th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3661 W 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 3661 W 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 W 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 W 111th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3661 W 111th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3661 W 111th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

