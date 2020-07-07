3661 W 111th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This four bedroom is a very spacious, completely private unit. It includes a large living room, featuring two couches and a smartTV to access all your own accounts.



The kitchen is well sized, and provides all utilities you need to cook your own meals or bring home leftovers from eating out.



There is a full bathroom with a full size tub / shower complete with all the amenities. The half bathroom provides access to another title and powder room.



The space

There is a full size kitchen (refrigerator, stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, sink), with everything you'd need to prep your own meals or store your food while you stay.



Full washer+dryer available.



High Speed Internet.



Parking space inside long driveway.