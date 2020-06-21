3636 W Chapman Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Renaissance Gated Community! - Beautiful bright and spacious home in the lovely gated community Renaissance! Includes 24 hr security guards, a pool with jacuzzi, tennis courts and 2 play tot areas. Walking distance to the forum and new stadium. This 3 story, 3 bedroom,3 bathroom with a large bonus room home on the top floor is a real gem. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters and cast iron sink, all SS appliances, washer & dryer included. Master suite has walk-in closet and large bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Attached 2 car garage and a lovely yard with a gas grill. Central heat and air, lots of windows and a view to the forum. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Please fill out the online application to view the home.

Applicant requirements are a credit score of 600 or better and a monthly income of $8,539



(RLNE2148640)