3636 W Chapman Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3636 W Chapman Ln

3636 Chapman Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Chapman Ln, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Renaissance Gated Community! - Beautiful bright and spacious home in the lovely gated community Renaissance! Includes 24 hr security guards, a pool with jacuzzi, tennis courts and 2 play tot areas. Walking distance to the forum and new stadium. This 3 story, 3 bedroom,3 bathroom with a large bonus room home on the top floor is a real gem. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters and cast iron sink, all SS appliances, washer & dryer included. Master suite has walk-in closet and large bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Attached 2 car garage and a lovely yard with a gas grill. Central heat and air, lots of windows and a view to the forum. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Please fill out the online application to view the home.
Applicant requirements are a credit score of 600 or better and a monthly income of $8,539

(RLNE2148640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 W Chapman Ln have any available units?
3636 W Chapman Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3636 W Chapman Ln have?
Some of 3636 W Chapman Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 W Chapman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3636 W Chapman Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 W Chapman Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3636 W Chapman Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3636 W Chapman Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3636 W Chapman Ln does offer parking.
Does 3636 W Chapman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 W Chapman Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 W Chapman Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3636 W Chapman Ln has a pool.
Does 3636 W Chapman Ln have accessible units?
No, 3636 W Chapman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 W Chapman Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 W Chapman Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 W Chapman Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3636 W Chapman Ln has units with air conditioning.
