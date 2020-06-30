3502 W 110th St

Amenities
Large master bedroom with private bathroom in very nice house conveniently located where the new Ram's stadium is been built, 405 and the 105 freeway, 10 min away from LAX International Airport and major shopping centers. House is super clean and well maintained.Description-House size 884, lot size 5, 100 - Nice single home for rent-3 bedrooms 2 bathroom - Nice private back yard for kids to play. - House was renovated 3 years ago. Located 15 minutes from Dockweiler state beach. House has 4 parking spaces in the driveway. Extra large living room. New hardwood floor in the bedrooms, paint, granite counters, appliances, etc.Washer & drier connections.
(RLNE5475193)