All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 3502 W 110th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
3502 W 110th St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3502 W 110th St

3502 West 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3502 West 110th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Large master bedroom with private bathroom in very nice house conveniently located where the new Ram's stadium is been built, 405 and the 105 freeway, 10 min away from LAX International Airport and major shopping centers. House is super clean and well maintained.Description-House size 884, lot size 5, 100 - Nice single home for rent-3 bedrooms 2 bathroom - Nice private back yard for kids to play. - House was renovated 3 years ago. Located 15 minutes from Dockweiler state beach. House has 4 parking spaces in the driveway. Extra large living room. New hardwood floor in the bedrooms, paint, granite counters, appliances, etc.Washer & drier connections.

(RLNE5475193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 W 110th St have any available units?
3502 W 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3502 W 110th St have?
Some of 3502 W 110th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 W 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
3502 W 110th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 W 110th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 W 110th St is pet friendly.
Does 3502 W 110th St offer parking?
Yes, 3502 W 110th St offers parking.
Does 3502 W 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 W 110th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 W 110th St have a pool?
No, 3502 W 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 3502 W 110th St have accessible units?
No, 3502 W 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 W 110th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 W 110th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 W 110th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3502 W 110th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles