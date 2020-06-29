3500 West MANCHESTER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Fabulous 2 story like NEW Townhouse style condo in the Briarwood complex that has been highly remodeled and updated. This is must see property in a gated and guarded community. Features include brand new sunny kitchen with new cabinets, new counter tops, with top of the line new refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, all new bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning, dual pane windows, gorgeous wide plank flooring throughout,new upgraded electrical panel and much more. All bedrooms upstairs, private large back area patio perfect for grilling. Please do not send in "blind lease applications" interested parties must view condo first. Briarwood is a mature community with 3 pools, clubhouse, tennis court and is located close to the 405 and 105 freeways, the new Rams stadium, the Forum, LAX airport, Space X, etc. Tenants are to obtain renters insurance upon approval of lease terms and HOA rules/regs.