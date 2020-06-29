All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 3500 West MANCHESTER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
3500 West MANCHESTER
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3500 West MANCHESTER

3500 W Manchester Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3500 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Fabulous 2 story like NEW Townhouse style condo in the Briarwood complex that has been highly remodeled and updated. This is must see property in a gated and guarded community. Features include brand new sunny kitchen with new cabinets, new counter tops, with top of the line new refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, all new bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning, dual pane windows, gorgeous wide plank flooring throughout,new upgraded electrical panel and much more. All bedrooms upstairs, private large back area patio perfect for grilling. Please do not send in "blind lease applications" interested parties must view condo first. Briarwood is a mature community with 3 pools, clubhouse, tennis court and is located close to the 405 and 105 freeways, the new Rams stadium, the Forum, LAX airport, Space X, etc. Tenants are to obtain renters insurance upon approval of lease terms and HOA rules/regs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 West MANCHESTER have any available units?
3500 West MANCHESTER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3500 West MANCHESTER have?
Some of 3500 West MANCHESTER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 West MANCHESTER currently offering any rent specials?
3500 West MANCHESTER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 West MANCHESTER pet-friendly?
No, 3500 West MANCHESTER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3500 West MANCHESTER offer parking?
No, 3500 West MANCHESTER does not offer parking.
Does 3500 West MANCHESTER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 West MANCHESTER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 West MANCHESTER have a pool?
Yes, 3500 West MANCHESTER has a pool.
Does 3500 West MANCHESTER have accessible units?
No, 3500 West MANCHESTER does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 West MANCHESTER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 West MANCHESTER has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 West MANCHESTER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3500 West MANCHESTER has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles