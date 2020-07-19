3410 W 112th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The property is a remodeled 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. With over 1,100sqft of living space, new flooring, recessed lights, stackable washer/dryer, tankless, water heater, dual pane windows, HVAC System and complete electrical rewire. White Shaker Style kitchen cabinets, Caesarstone Quartz Countertops and New Stainless steel appliances. Nice size master bedroom, Ensuite Bathroom, and Walk-in Closet. Ensuite The bathroom has a walk-in shower with Beveled Subway, Mosaic flooring and built in linen closet. The property is approx. less than 1 mile from the new Los Angeles Rams Stadium Complex New retail shops, restaurants, and parks). Walking distance to the Metro Line Station, minutes from DTLA and freeway access.