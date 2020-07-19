All apartments in Inglewood
3410 W 112th St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

3410 W 112th St

3410 West 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3410 West 112th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The property is a remodeled 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. With over 1,100sqft of living space, new flooring, recessed lights, stackable washer/dryer, tankless, water heater, dual pane windows, HVAC System and complete electrical rewire. White Shaker Style kitchen cabinets, Caesarstone Quartz Countertops and New Stainless steel appliances. Nice size master bedroom, Ensuite Bathroom, and Walk-in Closet. Ensuite The bathroom has a walk-in shower with Beveled Subway, Mosaic flooring and built in linen closet. The property is approx. less than 1 mile from the new Los Angeles Rams Stadium Complex New retail shops, restaurants, and parks). Walking distance to the Metro Line Station, minutes from DTLA and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 W 112th St have any available units?
3410 W 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3410 W 112th St have?
Some of 3410 W 112th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 W 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 W 112th St pet-friendly?
No, 3410 W 112th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3410 W 112th St offer parking?
Yes, 3410 W 112th St offers parking.
Does 3410 W 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3410 W 112th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 W 112th St have a pool?
No, 3410 W 112th St does not have a pool.
Does 3410 W 112th St have accessible units?
No, 3410 W 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 W 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 W 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 W 112th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3410 W 112th St has units with air conditioning.
