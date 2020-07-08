All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3361 W 85th Street

3361 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3361 West 85th Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29836ae0a8 ---- Please contact Ari Hoffman via text or phone call anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This is a 2 bdrm/2 bathroom, gorgeous, light-filled, unit, that is move-in ready, located in beautiful Los Angeles right next to the Schools, restaurants, and supermarkets!!! This unit features a lovely kitchen, beautiful bathroom tile, plenty of closet space, and a spacious living room. This unit comes with parking. Street parking is fairly easy, as well, for your guests! This unit has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the interior modern features make it a great home for everyone. This lovely unit is an opportunity that won't last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful, newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 W 85th Street have any available units?
3361 W 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 3361 W 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3361 W 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 W 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3361 W 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3361 W 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3361 W 85th Street offers parking.
Does 3361 W 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3361 W 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 W 85th Street have a pool?
No, 3361 W 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3361 W 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 3361 W 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 W 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3361 W 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3361 W 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3361 W 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

