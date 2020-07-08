3361 W 85th Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29836ae0a8 ---- Please contact Ari Hoffman via text or phone call anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This is a 2 bdrm/2 bathroom, gorgeous, light-filled, unit, that is move-in ready, located in beautiful Los Angeles right next to the Schools, restaurants, and supermarkets!!! This unit features a lovely kitchen, beautiful bathroom tile, plenty of closet space, and a spacious living room. This unit comes with parking. Street parking is fairly easy, as well, for your guests! This unit has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the interior modern features make it a great home for everyone. This lovely unit is an opportunity that won't last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful, newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*