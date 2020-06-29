333 East HAZEL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished & completely redesigned North Inglewood townhome situated within a 4-unit gated community with super low HOAs. This peaceful two-story corner unit has the perfect layout and features new flooring, LED recessed lighting, crown molding, dual pane windows, new washer/dryer in unit, large balcony and newly renovated bathrooms. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, ample cabinet space + pantry. The oversized master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet w/ customized built-ins. Additional bonuses include Nest controlled central air/heat, speakers throughout the entire upstairs with Sony Bluetooth sound system and private garage with direct access & built-in shelving for organized storage. Prime location near the future Metro line & SoFi Stadium with easy access to Playa Vista, Culver City, LAX and the 405. Fully Furnished including cookware, towels, & linens.