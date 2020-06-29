All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 333 East HAZEL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
333 East HAZEL Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

333 East HAZEL Street

333 East Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

333 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished & completely redesigned North Inglewood townhome situated within a 4-unit gated community with super low HOAs. This peaceful two-story corner unit has the perfect layout and features new flooring, LED recessed lighting, crown molding, dual pane windows, new washer/dryer in unit, large balcony and newly renovated bathrooms. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, ample cabinet space + pantry. The oversized master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet w/ customized built-ins. Additional bonuses include Nest controlled central air/heat, speakers throughout the entire upstairs with Sony Bluetooth sound system and private garage with direct access & built-in shelving for organized storage. Prime location near the future Metro line & SoFi Stadium with easy access to Playa Vista, Culver City, LAX and the 405. Fully Furnished including cookware, towels, & linens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 East HAZEL Street have any available units?
333 East HAZEL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 333 East HAZEL Street have?
Some of 333 East HAZEL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 East HAZEL Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 East HAZEL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 East HAZEL Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 East HAZEL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 333 East HAZEL Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 East HAZEL Street offers parking.
Does 333 East HAZEL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 East HAZEL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 East HAZEL Street have a pool?
No, 333 East HAZEL Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 East HAZEL Street have accessible units?
No, 333 East HAZEL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 East HAZEL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 East HAZEL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 East HAZEL Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 East HAZEL Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles