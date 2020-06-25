330 West Olive Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This is a beautiful, brand-new-remodeled, country-Spanish-western style rustic home. It has a lot of charm, and details. It has hand-painted Spanish tile bathroom floor and walls and kitchen at counter and floors plus bedroom and living Room It is solid wood. It has an amazing secret garden style front yard. Its just an incredibly charming little place. Its attached to the front house, but there is a solid double lock door separating the front tenant from the unit.



