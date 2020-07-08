330 S Oak Street

Amenities

WOW! Available May 1st, Live 1.5 miles away from LAX, The Forum, Sofi Football Arena, Playa Vista, and Marina Del Rey! You will be living in a beautifully renovated home in an AMAZING location and safe neighborhood.The rental listing is for a CLEAN Master bedroom Suite, which includes a private full bathroom, walk-in closet and private locks.The amenities include the following: Free parking, access to brand new kitchen appliances & washer/dryer in common areas, comfortable Full Size bed with side table and curtains included. Security Cameras/Alarm system, Dual Heater and AC unit, Fast Internet access and walking distance to Starbucks, Randy's Donuts, Jamba Juice, Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, etc...