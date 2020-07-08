All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 330 S Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
330 S Oak Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

330 S Oak Street

330 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

330 Oak Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
WOW! Available May 1st, Live 1.5 miles away from LAX, The Forum, Sofi Football Arena, Playa Vista, and Marina Del Rey! You will be living in a beautifully renovated home in an AMAZING location and safe neighborhood.The rental listing is for a CLEAN Master bedroom Suite, which includes a private full bathroom, walk-in closet and private locks.The amenities include the following: Free parking, access to brand new kitchen appliances & washer/dryer in common areas, comfortable Full Size bed with side table and curtains included. Security Cameras/Alarm system, Dual Heater and AC unit, Fast Internet access and walking distance to Starbucks, Randy's Donuts, Jamba Juice, Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Oak Street have any available units?
330 S Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 330 S Oak Street have?
Some of 330 S Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 S Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 330 S Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 S Oak Street offers parking.
Does 330 S Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Oak Street have a pool?
No, 330 S Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 330 S Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 S Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 S Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 S Oak Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles