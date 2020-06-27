326 East HAZEL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is your opportunity to live in this Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 .5 bath (public records show 2 bdrm./2ba.) tri-level townhouse with over 1400 Sqft. (per owner) and 2 car attached garage....located in the up and coming Inglewood neighborhood, within close proximity to the new home of the L.A. Rams, the newly remodeled Forum, and Hollywood Park Casino. Bring your clients.....this property shows very well. No pets allowed.......Text or email agent for showing instruction. Lease Term - 1+ year. Sec. Deposit $2,750.00