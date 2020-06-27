All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 326 East HAZEL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
326 East HAZEL Street
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

326 East HAZEL Street

326 East Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

326 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your opportunity to live in this Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 .5 bath (public records show 2 bdrm./2ba.) tri-level townhouse with over 1400 Sqft. (per owner) and 2 car attached garage....located in the up and coming Inglewood neighborhood, within close proximity to the new home of the L.A. Rams, the newly remodeled Forum, and Hollywood Park Casino. Bring your clients.....this property shows very well. No pets allowed.......Text or email agent for showing instruction. Lease Term - 1+ year. Sec. Deposit $2,750.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 East HAZEL Street have any available units?
326 East HAZEL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 326 East HAZEL Street have?
Some of 326 East HAZEL Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 East HAZEL Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 East HAZEL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 East HAZEL Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 East HAZEL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 326 East HAZEL Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 East HAZEL Street offers parking.
Does 326 East HAZEL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 East HAZEL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 East HAZEL Street have a pool?
No, 326 East HAZEL Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 East HAZEL Street have accessible units?
No, 326 East HAZEL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 East HAZEL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 East HAZEL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 East HAZEL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 East HAZEL Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles