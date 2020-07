Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 2bed/1bath home in the desirable area of Morningside Park in Inglewood. This home features new laminate floors, new windows, interior painted, updated bathroom, spacious backyard, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Tree lined street with great curb appeal. Centrally located to the New Rams stadium, Forum, shopping, transportation, LAX and 110/405/105 freeways. THIS IS A MUST SEE!