315 W Hillcrest Blvd Apt 5

Spacious 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths apartment home with washer/dryer in unit!!

Move In Ready!!!



This unit is located on the first level the unit offers great natural sunlight into the apartment.



This unit features:

3 Large bedrooms

2 Large Bathrooms

Hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms

Fire Place in Living room

Large patio outdoor space



2 parking space

1 year lease required



Applicants must have good credit fica score over 600 and proof of income is a must -2.5 times the rent

Must have social security card for a credit check

No criminal background

If you meet rental criteria please call Ana to schedule a viewing appointment



Call Now to Schedule a Viewing: Ana 323-392-7864 ANNA or call our office at 818-981-1885



Sorry...No Pets, no Section 8, no Evictions



